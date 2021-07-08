Cancel
NFL

Rev up Nashville – 30 Days Until Green Flag for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is approaching as quickly as a 700-horsepower Indy car rocketing across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Nashville. Today officially marks 30 days out from the green flag waving on the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES street circuit race and the perfect time to get up to speed on various elements surrounding the three-day urban festival of speed and music from Aug. 6-8.

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

Nashville, TNfox17.com

IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti named Grand Marshal of Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — IndyCar Series legend Dario Franchitti has been named the Grand Marshal of the Music City Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race on August 8. Franchitti is slated to give the official "Start your engines!" command to the driver field before the green flag. Fitting since the four-time IndyCar Series champion from Scotland formerly lived in Franklin, Tennessee.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dex Walker

Nashville Summer Season: Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market

NASHVILLE, TN - Join with the community of Nashville in the Summer Season of the Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market held at The Marketplace in East Nashville. The event is packed with featured food trucks and local vendors that offer wide variations of cuisine and items to shop for. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market will be held every Saturday, from 11.00 a.m to 4.00 pm.
Motorsportswilliamsonhomepage.com

Music City Grand Prix to feature largest non-Indy 500 field since 2013

Just 25 days from the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, the race is already on track to have quite the star-studded debut. With 27 drivers already confirmed, and event officials stating they expect 28 or more drivers for the race, the Grand Prix will host the largest field of a non-Indianapolis 500 race since the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2013. (The flagship Indy 500 has a 33-driver field.)
Lebanon, TNwilsonpost.com

Commuter train will run to Music City Grand Prix

WeGo Public Transit, formerly known as the Music City Star, has made 390 tickets available to the public for a special event train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville Sunday, Aug. 8 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 1 p.m., Hamilton...
Nashville, TNPosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Music City Grand Prix To Feature Weekend Of Concerts, Street Racing

As the debut of the Music City Grand Prix quickly approaches, organizers have announced the schedule for the three-day event. The Music City Grand Prix will close off areas of Nashville while drivers race around the city as part of the international IndyCar Series street circuit race August 6-8, according to FOX 17. This will be the first street course added to the series since 2013.
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Rev up Nashville: Music City Grand Prix schedule announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the Music City Grand Prix approaches, organizers revealed new details of the INDYCAR SERIES street circuit race over the weekend. Don’t worry, we’ll catch you up to speed. The Music City Grand Prix is making its debut from August 6-8. The three-day international IndyCar festival...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Devon Williams

Music Festivals are back in Nashville. Go to these 3 Festivals around Music City!

NASHVILLE, TN — Some places in the world are ready for events and festivities to be back. Nashville and music are two inseparable things for maybe a lifetime. Now, after a year of hiatus, the Music City is ready to welcome music festivals back. There are plenty of music festivals that are scheduled for late 2021 in Nashville, or some towns around there. Here's a quick guide on some of the festivals you can enjoy with friends and family!
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nashville G Joe Willis comes up big in draw with Crew

Joe Willis made seven saves for visiting Nashville SC in a 0-0 tie against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday. Nashville (5-1-8, 23 points) is 3-0-3 in the past six matches. Eloy Room had an early save for the Crew (5-3-6, 21 points), who are unbeaten in five matches (1-0-4) and 4-1-4 in the past nine.
MotorsportsGalion Inquirer

Vintage Grand Prix held

Vintage cars of many makes were at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the Morrow County road course hosted its Vintage Grand Prix in late June. Also participating in the weekend was the Trans Am series, which held a pair of races over the three-day event. The TA2 race was won by Rafa Matos, while Adam Andretti took second and Connor Mosack ran third. In the TA/XGT/SGT/GT event, first place went to Chris Dyson. Tomy Drissi finished second and Simon Gregg ran third.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dex Walker

Nashville's Eddie Ferrell Music City Triathlon on July 24

NASHVILLE, TN — Team Magic Nashville will be holding its annual Eddie Ferrell Music City Triathlon on Saturday, July 24, in downtown Nashville. The great course features a swim in the Cumberland River, point-to-point with the current for both the Sprint and Olympic, bike on a completely closed, traffic-free Ellington Parkway, and run on a flat-out and back course.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Green light for the grand prix

Roger Penske wasn’t taking any meetings. Penske had bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series in late 2019, with the goal being to revitalize the Indy500. As the event approached last summer, Penske — the founder of Penske Automotive Group, which is valued by Wall Street at $6.4 billion — had let it be known he wasn’t booking any meetings until after the Indy500, which had been rescheduled for the end of August 2020 due to Covid-19.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

MULTI-PLATINUM Country Music Star Chris Lane to Perform Pre-Race Concert for Coke Zero Sugar 400 - the “Last-Chance” Race to Make 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

MULTI-PLATINUM Country music star Chris Lane will perform the pre-race concert prior to the start of one of the summer’s most anticipated sporting events – the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 28, the “last-chance” race for drivers to make the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field.

