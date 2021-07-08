Rev up Nashville – 30 Days Until Green Flag for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is approaching as quickly as a 700-horsepower Indy car rocketing across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Nashville. Today officially marks 30 days out from the green flag waving on the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES street circuit race and the perfect time to get up to speed on various elements surrounding the three-day urban festival of speed and music from Aug. 6-8.speedwaydigest.com
