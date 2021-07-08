Marty Friedman Mines J-Pop for Metal

Over a career that spans almost four decades, Marty Friedman made his mark as a guitar hero with his playing on Megadeth's iconic albums, including the classics Rust in Peace and Countdown to Extinction, and as the co-founder of Cacophony—a shred-metal duo with Jason Becker (whose career was tragically cut short after he was diagnosed with ALS). But there's a whole 'nother side of Friedman that many might not be aware of. In the Land of the Rising Sun, where he's lived since 2003, Friedman is a huge television personality who has appeared on over 700 TV shows. In fact, Friedman has even been dubbed "the Ryan Seacrest of Japan."