WILMINGTON, DE — Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, this week announced the appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Babler brings to Prelude over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma until its acquisition by Sanofi S.A. in October 2020. Mr. Babler will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.