POTUS

Despite New State Law, Debate Continues Over Discussing Race And Equity in N.H. Schools

NHPR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany classrooms are empty for the summer, but in New Hampshire and other states, the debate over curricula is intensifying. Pressure is mounting from parents and conservative activists who say some New Hampshire schools’ efforts to address racism are indoctrinating students with liberal bias. And just recently, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law a provision limiting certain kinds of teaching and training on racism, sexism, and other forms of oppression.

