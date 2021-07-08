Fuel Debut ‘Hard’ With New Singer, Guitarist Carl Bell Discusses Return

Revolver has DARE's new LP, Against All Odds, available for pre-order in limited-edition "transparent yellow" vinyl — grab yours now!. We've had our eyes on O.C. hardcore up-and-comers DARE for a few years now, and we're not alone. For one, Terror's Scott Vogel is a big fan, too. In fact, he calls them "my favorite band in hardcore right now." He's taking DARE out on tour with Terror in September and, of course, he had to jump on a song of theirs, too. That song is called "Hard to Cope" and it's the propulsive lead single off the trio's upcoming debut album for Revelation Records debut, Against All Odds. Blast it above via YouTube.