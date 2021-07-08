Fuel Debut ‘Hard’ With New Singer, Guitarist Carl Bell Discusses Return

Cancel
Fuel have undergone a few lineup changes over the years, but with their next release they'll have the guitarist and principal songwriter of their first four records, Carl Bell, back in the band for the first time since 2010. Bell is also joined in Fuel by returning drummer Kevin Miller who played on the first three albums and a trio of new musicians helping push the band's legacy forward. Today the band is taking the next step in their career by premiering "Hard," the first taste of new music from their upcoming Anomaly album, right here at Loudwire.

