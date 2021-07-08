Cancel
Red Bull Mobile Esports Open returns for Season 4

By Press Release
gamingonphone.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull Mobile Esports Open, the multi-genre global mobile gaming competition, is officially returning for Season 4. In its fourth season, the tournament will include PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends: Wild Rift as featured games, with other additions made on a regional basis, including the World Cricket Championship in India and Sri Lanka. Around 30 countries are taking part in the competition, which will feature both National and Regional Qualifiers and Finals starting from July and ends in December. Red Bull M.E.O. motto “open to all, won by one” gives competitive mobile players across the globe a chance to compete, win, and build their reputation as the best mobile gamer in their country.

