The Surprising Request Britney Spears' Conservator Just Made On Her Behalf

Britney Spears has had enough. Last month, the pop star spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time and asked that the 3-year legal restraint be ended. Spears shocked many fans with her claims of feeling lonely and abused by those on her conservatorship team, including her own father, Jamie Spears. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it," the singer said of her father (via E! News).