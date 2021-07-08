Cancel
Understanding ConocoPhillips's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $59.55. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy