Predicting the Panthers' 2021 Pro Bowl Selections

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 15 days ago

When you look at the Carolina Panthers' 2021 roster, there is a ton of young, exciting talent on both sides of the ball. Despite having low expectations this upcoming season, there are plenty of guys on the roster that could play their way into a Pro Bowl selection.

Which players are the most likely to get the Pro Bowl nod? Here are my picks.

RB Christian McCaffrey

I have no concerns about how McCaffrey will bounce back after missing 13 games a year ago due to multiple injuries. He's had all offseason to regroup and get himself back into tremendous shape and he's done just that. 2020 was just a case of when it rains, it pours. Prior to last year, McCaffrey had not missed a single game due to injury in his pro career and only missed one game while at Stanford. He's durable and knows how to take care of his body. Essentially a whole year out of football, McCaffrey is going to be hungry to prove that he is still one of the best running backs in the game and put an end to the injury concerns.

WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore or Robby Anderson, take your pick. Both are going to have a big part in the Panthers' offense and should post some pretty big numbers once again in 2021. However, I think Moore will receive more recognition because of his ability to make plays on every level of the field. Anderson already has a previous connection with QB Sam Darnold but I can see Moore emerging into Darnold's go-to target and racking up close to 100 receptions.

RT Taylor Moton

There are few right tackles in the game that are better than Taylor Moton, so this was an easy pick. He rarely gets beat and when he does, he doesn't overreact. He stays within himself and makes adjustments. Even if Carolina moves him over to the left side, I don't think we will see much of a drop-off in production, if at all.

DE Brian Burns

Brian Burns is one of the most underrated pass rushers in the game. There's a lot of love being shown for the Bosa brothers and Chase Young but Burns is often an afterthought to those in the national media. That won't be the case for much longer. Once the Panthers start winning more games, it'll be hard for folks to turn a blind eye to the talent that Burns possesses. In his first two years in the league, Burns has totaled 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 37 QB hits, and four forced fumbles. Once he develops another move to go with his signature spin move, he will be almost unblockable.

