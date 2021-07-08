Cancel
CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz a top-five Big Ten coach

By David Eickholt
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unusual 2020 college football season, we are quickly approaching Iowa Hawkeye kickoff, which is set for September 4 inside Kinnick Stadium. Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in the sport, is preparing to enter his 23rd season as Iowa's head coach. On Thursday morning, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli released...

Iowa State247Sports

Ten storylines for Iowa football at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days are a sign that college football is on the horizon. They will take place this week on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and players Zach VanValkenburg, Tyler Linderbaum, and Tyrone Tracy are scheduled to talk with the media on Friday. Ferentz will have a press conference at 11:30-11:45 ET on Friday and then go to the podium at 1:15-2:15 ET. The players will meet with the media from 1:45 to 2:45 PM ET on Friday as well.
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said from the podium at Big Ten Media Days

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Friday during the second day of Big Ten Media Days. Here is everything he said. "Good morning to everybody and certainly outstanding to be in person, even better to be in a football environment like this. So kudos to the Big Ten for setting this up. This is my 23rd media outing now. Since I've been at Iowa, I guess 22, technically. Last year was a little bit of a blip in the radar. But certainly seen a lot of changes during those 23 years and then also a lot of things really haven't changed. As far as our approach at Iowa, not much has changed. We have always been focused on trying to assist our student-athletes being successful in the classroom, hope that they have a great career football-wise, maximize all their abilities. I think most importantly just try to help prepare them for their adult lives and I think that's one great thing about college football. It really is a great vehicle to do that. Also every year basically goes back to January. We all start new. It's a new season, new year calendar-wise, and a new team, and it's a real opportunity for all of us to be involved with great young people, opportunity to help them grow, develop and learn, ultimately get prepared to compete in an outstanding conference like the Big Ten.
NFLhawkeyenation.com

Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz at B1G Media Day

Appreciate that, Commissioner, and great to have Commissioner Warren in the conference. Good morning to everybody and certainly outstanding to be in person, even better to be in a football environment like this. So kudos to the Big Ten for setting this up. This is my 23rd media outing now. Since I've been at Iowa, I guess 22, technically.
Indianapolis, INhawkeyenation.com

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz On Side Interview

INDIANAPOLIS - Between assigned media sessions Friday here at the Big Ten Media Day in Lucas Oil Stadium, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with a gathering of local reporters. He spoke about team vaccination numbers, negative recruiting and more. Watch what he had to say in this HN TV video:
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Which schools should Big Ten pursue for expansion?

The Ohio State football team may have to deal with some new members in the Big Ten soon. If so, who should the conference take a look at for expansion?. It looks like we’re heading for another seismic shift in college football. Next week, Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly going to inform the Big XII they are will to apply to join the SEC. Moves like this usually trigger a domino effect. If those two schools do leave the Big XII, I fully expect the Big Ten to pursue expansion. The question is, who will they invite to join?
MLBCorn Nation

Friday Flakes: My Top 10 Teams to Join the Big Ten Conference

Since Oklahoma and Texas have made it known that they would like to leave the Big 12 it really throws conference alignment right into the mainstream conversation. So with that said here are the ranking of schools that I would like to join the Big 10 for schools that are currently not a member of SEC.
Football247Sports

The Big Ten's top 10 returning RBs by production from 2020

For decades, the Big Ten Conference has been synonymous with running the football. Some of the best running backs in college football history once called the conference home. Times have changed, of course, with spread offenses placing more of an importance on passing. But strong running attacks continue to be a staple of any good Big Ten offense.
College Sports247Sports

Jim Harbaugh nears top of CBS Sports' 2021 hot seat rankings list

Expectations for the football program are high in Ann Arbor but the desire to show immediate improvement might be at an all-time high for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2021 season. After a disastrous 2020 covid-shortened season marred by losses, the national perception of Harbaugh's job status is one that is firmly on the hot seat.
College SportsUSA Today

Steve Sarkisian near the bottom of CBS Sports' Big 12 head coach rankings

Going into the 2021 season, Steve Sarkisian is only one of two new head coach hires in the Big 12. After Kansas decided to fire Les Miles, former Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold was hired by the Jayhawks. Sadly being the laughing stock of the conference for years, a coach working out in Lawrence is an “I’ll believe it when I see it” type of scenario.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why does Quinn Ewers, Ohio State football 2022 QB commit, no longer have a perfect rating? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2022 quarterback commit Quinn Ewers of Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School is no longer viewed as a perfect recruit. In December, the five-star earned a 247 Sports composite star rating of 1.000 as the nation’s top player and highest-rated OSU commit in the modern era. He joined a list that included Texas’ Vince Young (2002), Florida State’s Ernie Sims (2003), South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Ole Miss’ Robert Nkemdiche (2013) and Michigan’s Rashan Gary (2016).
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Predicting Ohio State football's 2021 captains

It's almost a new college football season, which means Ohio State will need a new set of captains. For the first time since 2014, the Buckeyes have no returning captains, as three-time captain Tuf Borland, two-time captain Jonathon Cooper and Justin Hilliard all graduated and Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers and Shaun Wade left early for the NFL Draft, meaning there will be a whole new group leading the team this year.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ranking the Big Ten quarterbacks Rutgers will face in 2021

No one can deny the importance of the quarterback position. It is essentially the hardest position in sports and requires the most amount of prep from any player. Like every year, Rutgers plays a slew of Big Ten East quarterbacks that have the potential to elevate their teams to national relevancy. Playing in one of the hardest divisions in football requires a tenacious defense and one that can be counted on to stop the big plays.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Paul Chryst one of nation's most underrated coaches

The Wisconsin Badgers are considered one of the Big Ten's frontrunners this season behind Ohio State and return a nucleus of talent anxious to turn the tides on a disappointing 4-3 finish last fall under Paul Chryst. It marked an uncharacteristically average campaign for Chryst, who is 56-19 at Wisconsin with four double-digit win seasons in his first six years at the program.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Every Big Ten team's top 2022 recruit so far

As everyone who follows the Big Ten Conference is used to by now, the conference runs through the Ohio State Buckeyes. Until someone takes them off of their throne, the Big Ten continues to belong to them. And while there are a variety of reasons as to why that is the case, there is one major factor that leads to this dominance of one league. Recruiting.
NFLScarlet Nation

Ranking the Big Ten: Outside Linebacker

After a 2020 season that allowed players to transfer with instant eligibility, sit out a season, and return for another, it's hard to keep track of who all will be playing this season in the Big Ten Conference. More importantly, who will be putting on the most impressive performances?. We...

