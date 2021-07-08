Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Coinbase Global

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $245.12. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Put Option#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $60.06. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing iShares Silver Trust's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $23.38. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.84. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1's Unusual Options Activity

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $367.57 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $36.24 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $34.29. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Property Solutions Acq's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Property Solutions Acq (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $13.82. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

What's Next As Tilray Stock Heads Toward Support?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded lower Monday on continued momentum after retail traders pushed the stock lower. Sweetwater Brewing Company, which is owned by Tilray, recently released a new IPA. Tilray was down 3% to $13.48 at last check. Tilray Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been trading in a sideways...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.53% lower at $0.19 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday at press time. What's Moving? The meme coin has plunged 18.97% over a seven-day trailing period. The deepening losses in DOGE come amid a widespread market-wide rout. DOGE fell 3.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...
Posted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. What Happened: According to a report from Brazilian media outlet Info Money, the passive Ethereum ETF managed by QR Asset Management will track the movements of the digital asset Ether and trade under the ticker symbol “QETH11.”
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. CleanSpark plans to deploy 750...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy