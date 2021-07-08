Madonna's Famous Impersonator Has Us Doing A Double Take

Madonna has a long history with film. It's not her acting career that distinguishes the pop star, but her uncanny ability to spot up-and-coming directors before they've hit it big. Before he was an Academy Award-nominated auteur, David Fincher directed Madonna in four iconic music videos, including "Express Yourself" and "Vogue." Mark Romanek, the filmmaker whose take on "Bedtime Story" got Madonna into the Museum of Modern Art, went on to direct Never Let Me Go and the Robin Williams thriller One Hour Photo. And of course there's her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, who has become synonymous with action-packed blockbusters, but probably the less said about that the better.