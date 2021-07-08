Cancel
Visual Art

Mexico City Goes Minimalist and Meditative at the Círculo Mexicano

By Gregory Han
Design Milk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in the late 1800s, Mexico City’s center began a rapid and far-reaching period of industrialization that would transform the city’s landscape. The urban expansion would eventually compel an upper class exodus, resulting in numerous former multi-storied residences of the wealthy to be sold or abandoned, soon to be adopted and adapted into what would become to be known as vecindades – affordable multi-family tenements divided into individual rooms. The Círculo Mexicano is one such building, a vecindad given a serene modern makeover by architectural firm, Ambrosi | Etchegaray. The resulting contemporary renovation marries elements of the 19th century residential building’s past with a newfound contemplative treatment characterized by its restrained Shaker-inspired interiors, the sum operating as a luxurious domicile for travelers with an almost monastic commitment to simplicity.

