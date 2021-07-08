Mexico City Goes Minimalist and Meditative at the Círculo Mexicano
Starting in the late 1800s, Mexico City’s center began a rapid and far-reaching period of industrialization that would transform the city’s landscape. The urban expansion would eventually compel an upper class exodus, resulting in numerous former multi-storied residences of the wealthy to be sold or abandoned, soon to be adopted and adapted into what would become to be known as vecindades – affordable multi-family tenements divided into individual rooms. The Círculo Mexicano is one such building, a vecindad given a serene modern makeover by architectural firm, Ambrosi | Etchegaray. The resulting contemporary renovation marries elements of the 19th century residential building’s past with a newfound contemplative treatment characterized by its restrained Shaker-inspired interiors, the sum operating as a luxurious domicile for travelers with an almost monastic commitment to simplicity.design-milk.com
Comments / 0