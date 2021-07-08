Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 1255 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fahnestock State Park, or near Mahopac, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Mahopac around 100 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 110 PM EDT. Brewster around 115 PM EDT. New Fairfield around 130 PM EDT. Danbury and Bethel around 140 PM EDT. Newtown around 145 PM EDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

