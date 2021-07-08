The Real Reason Sharks Hunt At Different Times

Cancel
Dawn and dusk have been considered the prime feeding times for sharks, but a new study shows that the dining habits of these predators may be more complicated than that. Researchers from Murdoch University, the New England Aquarium, and Mote Marine Laboratory have found that different shark species have distinct feeding times (via Phys). They tagged and followed the movements of 172 sharks from six species found in the Gulf of Mexico in their study, which was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

