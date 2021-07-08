The Real Reason Sharks Hunt At Different Times

Whoever said "these are some really strange times" must be a genius, which is convenient since it's something each of us has likely said at some time or another during the pandemic and its tentative, sputtering aftermath. At what other time in history would you have heard – over the course of just 24 hours – that Chicago's finest Italian restaurant, the Michelin-starred Spiaggia, has closed its doors forever due to the realities of the post-pandemic restaurant industry (via Spiaggia), while New York City's Serendipity3, which reopened July 9 after its pandemic-related closure (via Serendipity Brands), has not only debuted a plate of $200 French fries but has also earned itself a Guinness World Record in the process (via Guinness World Records)?