Bergen County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Passaic A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PASSAIC...NORTHWESTERN BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 1259 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pompton Lakes, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Ramsey around 125 PM EDT. Suffern around 130 PM EDT. Monsey and Nanuet around 140 PM EDT. New City and Pomona around 145 PM EDT. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Radio Stations#Eastern Passaic#Western Passaic#Central Passaic
