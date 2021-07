This is a tough one. A Millville man who was hit by a car while walking home from work has died from his injuries nine days later. Will Harris, a 25-year-old restaurant worker, was walking home on Hance Bridge Road in Vineland about 11 p.m. on July 9 after finishing his Friday shift at the Double Eagle Saloon in Vineland, where he was a cook. Harris also worked as a banquet waiter at the Greenview Inn at the Eastlyn Golf Course.