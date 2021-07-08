Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra Is In Short Supply, And You Know Why

By Anthony Alaniz
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, Toyota introduced a cheaper, four-cylinder version of its Supra sports car for 2021. It produced less power but gave Supra fans a more affordable buy-in price point. However, if you’re out looking for one today, you may not find one. One Car and Driver writer noticed the lack of Supra 2.0s on the local dealership lot and pinged Toyota about it. There are a few reasons for the lack of four-cylinder Supras.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Supra#Cylinder#Car And Driver#North American#First Drive The Supra 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

GM Pulls the Plug on Its Chevy and GMC Full-Size Vans ... Available CD Player

Of all the vehicles on sale today, it somehow makes sense that the full-size van twins from General Motors—the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana—still offer a CD player as a factory option. It's part of the vans' fanciest available sound system. After all, the Express and Savana have seemingly been on sale since just after the last Ice Age. But like taxes, death is inevitable. And so the painfully obsolete CD option has been consigned to oblivion, as reported by GM Authority. The ball's in your court now, Lexus.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To This Ford Interceptor's 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Fire Up For The First Time

We love a crazy engine swap, and this might just be one of the craziest ones we've ever seen. We discovered this Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that had undergone major heart surgery last year and was totally blown away by the sheer audacity of this build. Daniel Werner of Swedish stock took an unwanted 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, once the darling child of the American Police Force, and dumped the biggest engine he could find under the hood. The powerplant he ended up choosing was a 27-liter Meteor engine previously used in a World War II tank. In a new video we now get to hear this beast startup for the first time, and it's ridiculous.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
CarsCarscoops

This 2,000 HP, 7-Second Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Is The World’s Fastest

While the Lamborghini Huracan is slowly heading towards the end of its lifecycle, it remains a favorite among those looking to build an insane street-legal drag car that can set astonishing quarter-mile times. We have featured this twin-turbocharged Huracan in the past when it was performing some massive wheelies at...
Carscarthrottle.com

This Surprisingly Well Made, Boxster-Based McLaren F1 Replica Even Has A Central Driving Position

This replica might fool all but the nerdiest enthusiasts from afar, but it's not cheap. Bad supercar replicas are pitiful and funny in equal measure - they’re always a bit (or a lot) out of proportion, on tiny wheels and they still tend to have the entire dashboard from a Toyota MR2, albeit with one Ferrari sticker on the steering wheel. Most are hideous and very poorly executed, like if a surgeon reattached your arm the wrong way around. From a distance it might look like you, but up close it’s clear something’s not right.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Subaru’s Hidden Gem And Why Nobody Is Buying It

The Subaru Impreza is overlooked, but it's one of the best compact cars for 2022. Check out why compact car shoppers ignore it. The 2022 Subaru Impreza is coming soon, and the current model is the most overlooked in Subaru of America's (SOA) lineup. Subaru announced Impreza sales for June. The Impreza is the worst-performing nameplate of any Subaru carline except for the BRZ, nearly sold out before the next-generation sports car arrives.
CarsCarscoops

Which Should You Take To The Golf Course, The C8 Corvette Convertible Or The Lexus LC 500 Convertible?

For years, manufacturers have been trying to convince us that their sports cars weren’t as impractical as they may seem, citing the fact that they could carry a set (or maybe two) of golf clubs. With this in mind, EverydayDriver recently tested out a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a Lexus LC 500 Convertible as two sleek, two-door cars that could be perfect for golf enthusiasts.
CarsCarscoops

You Can Now Turn Your Toyota Venza Into A Lamborghini Urus – Sort Of

A Japanese tuner by the name of Albermo has just launched a bodykit for the Toyota Venza that turns it into a pretend Lamborghini Urus. The tuner first came onto our radar in May 2020 when it launched a Urus-inspired bodykit for the Toyota RAV4. That kit looked a little odd, to put things lightly, but this new kit for the Venza looks more refined and more accurately mimics the edgy exterior design of the Lamborghini.
Buying Carscarthrottle.com

How Much Will This 7000-Mile Toyota Supra Manual Sell For?

The sky’s the limit for this perfectly spec’d Supra, currently listed on Bring A Trailer. There seems to be no limit to what people will pay for certain ‘90s Japanese performance cars. A Mitsubishi Evo XI TME on the company’s UK heritage fleet sold for six figures recently, and a Subaru Impreza 22B reached £171,000 in the last few months.
Gas Pricetorquenews.com

Toyota Dominates This List of Models that Cost More Used Than New

Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, GM, Kia, Mercedes, and Dodge all have models for sale today that cost more used than new due to vehicle shortages. Here are the models that earn this dubious distinction. With component shortages and the huge demand built up from the recent market disruption, many vehicle models...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Popular C8 Corvette Option Gets Another Price Increase

In response to the unrelenting demand, Chevrolet is working around the clock with production at full capacity to fulfill orders for the 2021 Corvette Stingray before the 2022 model arrives. Due to enter production in September, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is available in three new exterior colors including Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine, and Amplified Orange Tintcoat.
CarsCarscoops

Manual Gearbox Ferraris Are Now Worth Up To Twice As Much As Paddleshift Cars

Earlier this year we reported how prices for the naturally aspirated Ferrari 458 are matching, and in some cases exceeding those of its newer, faster and theoretically better turbocharged 488 successor as buyers seek out a more analogue driving experience. But that’s nothing next to what’s going on with the...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition vs Chevrolet Corvette comparison review

Earlier this month we took a look at how the new BMW M4 Competition matches up against a Chevrolet Corvette in a drag race. The results were very close and very interesting but they only show how the two compare in a straight line, over a 1/4 mile. If you were in the market for a sports car with about 500 horsepower and under $100,000, which one would be best for you? Well, the guys from Edmunds are giving it a go, to try and find out.
CarsGear Patrol

The 10 Best Manual Transmission Cars You Can Buy Today

The manual transmission used to be known as the “standard” transmission. Times have changed; the stick shift is not extinct yet, but every year it becomes more endangered. The manual transmission, sadly, serves little purpose anymore. Our electric cars of the future won’t use them. Even today, improved automatics are outperforming manuals on both the race track and on the EPA fuel economy test cycle. Take rates for sticks are too low to justify the R&D costs to offer them, even for former manual stalwarts like BMW and Subaru.

Comments / 0

Community Policy