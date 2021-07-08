Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn Football: What does Demetris Robertson bring to Auburn?

By Zach McKinnell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football experienced a mass exodus of talent after the 2020 season at the wide receiver position and it left the positional group extremely thin and very inexperienced. Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz, and Eli Stove all headed to the next level after last season. This left Auburn football without a true #1 wide receiver and no wide receiver on the roster with significant playing experience for the Tigers.

flywareagle.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
City
Athens, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#American Football#Sec#The Auburn Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Place
Athens
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: CFB fans react to Oklahoma and Texas joining SEC

Auburn football has one of the most difficult schedules in 2021, but it could be getting more difficult in the coming years due to potential conference restructuring. College football’s most elite conference could be adding two more teams to the roster very soon. According to Chip Brown of 247Sports, both Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC unless “unforeseen developments” occur.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas to the SEC

Texas A&M football might have a new conference mate soon enough. Reports indicate rival Texas is close to joining the SEC. Minutes before Texas A&M football had its turn at the podium during SEC media days, Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell on the college football world: Texas and Oklahoma were headed to the SEC, and “an announcement could come within a couple of weeks.”
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Is Texas A&M the enemy in move to the SEC?

While it certainly seems like the Texas A&M Aggies were made out to be an athletic program kept in the dark while the Texas football program and Oklahoma Sooners were in conversation to join the SEC, the complete story gets interesting. It is clear that Texas A&M does not want Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

5 SEC schools most likely to vote against Texas football, OU joining

At this point, it really feels like a done deal that the Texas football program (among other sports of course) and the Oklahoma Sooners will be joining the SEC in the not too distant future. All of the momentum and leading indicators are pointing to a future for Texas athletics that lies in the SEC. And the momentum seems to pick up more and more not just by the day, but by the hour.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top 2022 target sets decision date

One of Michigan basketball’s top targets in the 2022 recruiting class just announced his decision date and here’s what it means for the Wolverines. Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball have done an impressive job in the recruitment of Tarris Reed Jr. over the past month or so and hopefully that will be enough to land his commitment.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Upon disbandment, where should the other Big 12 teams go?

With the seemingly confirmed departures of Oklahoma and Texas on the horizon, the Big 12 Conference is likely to fall. The Big 12 had a good run, but the odds of it surviving the loss of both OU and Texas are not in its favor. As a result, fellow members have gotten on the phone with other leagues in hopes of finding new homes of their own.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings might be solving their punt return problem with free-agent WR

Free-agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook will reportedly work out for the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday to see if he can earn a spot on the team’s roster. Gaining any positive yards from a punt return basically wasn’t an option for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Minnesota averaged 4.3 yards per punt return in 2020 and that mark was the absolute worst in the NFL.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Could FanSided alum Jason Preston get drafted by Toronto?

The Toronto Raptors will look to use both of their second-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire the next great developmental player that emerges as a quality rotation presence. If they have their heart set on a bigger, offensively-gifted guard, the perfect player for them might be Ohio guard Jason Preston.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans roster finally gets some credit for once

Well, here’s something to smile about as the Tennessee Titans and their fans get ready to enjoy their final weekend before training camp gets underway during July’s final week. Your favorite team hits the practice field for the first time in what feels like 12 months, and when they do, they’ll be getting some work in with one of the five best wide receiving corps in the entire NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

When will each 2021 first-round rookie quarterback start for their team?

As the NFL season approaches, when will each rookie quarterback selected in the first round of the 2021 draft start for their teams?. Rookie quarterbacks will be the talk of the NFL as training camp is about to get underway for teams. Some squads have already begun the festivities, as they’ve had their rookies in camp this past week. Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and each of them enters camp with very different storylines.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys visiting with potential starting safety Malik Hooker again

The Dallas Cowboys have needed more talent added to their safety position for years. With the hiring of Dan Quinn as the team’s new defensive coordinator, finally, that wish appears to be granted. The upgrade at the safety position started earlier this offseason when Quinn, the former head coach of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans blame CB Bucknor for latest loss to Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with second place in the NL Central in sight. The Cardinals were just a half-game back of the Reds for second in the NL Central heading into the night. It also gave them an opportunity to jump the Reds in the NL Wild Card standings.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers roster 2021: What’s Trent Sherfield’s role this season?

The 49ers grabbed former Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield as a free agent this offseason, but his 2021 projection is somewhat hard to assess. Fans probably weren’t jumping up and down when the San Francisco 49ers inked former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year, $920,000 free-agent deal during the offseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 legends Duncan Robinson should study this offseason

Duncan Robinson has played a crucial role in the Miami Heat offense for the past two seasons. After going undrafted, he really found a home in South Beach. The 27-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Though the price tag may be hefty, the Miami Heat should do everything in their power to bring him back.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Buffalo Bills linebackers be higher in PFF rankings?

Did Pro Football Focus rank the Buffalo Bills linebackers too low?. For the fourth year in a row, the Buffalo Bills are entering the season with essentially the same starting linebacker group. The Bills were able to re-sign Matt Milano and he will return to this defense and play alongside Tremaine Edmunds.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Lamar Jackson reports to training camp early

The NFL season is fast approaching. Players have begun reporting to training camp to showcase their skills and talents. Despite there being a schedule for when rookies and then veterans can report, that did not stop one player from showing up to training camp ahead of schedule. Baltimore Ravens quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy