Cannes: Saban Lands Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo Action-Thriller ‘Ida Red’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)
Saban Films has landed North American and U.K. rights to action thriller Ida Red, starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo. The film — the product of one of the few feature shoots that took place during the summer of 2020 — was directed by John Swab (Body Brokers, Run With the Hunted), who described it as “the neo-Western story of an American crime family in the Oklahoma heartland.”www.hollywoodreporter.com
