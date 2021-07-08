BORDERLANDS: Human Stories Beyond Frontiers

Dorks often get it in the neck. Not in films, though: plots are constantly being spun from the triumph of the bespectacled geek. In Revenge of the Nerds, the 1984 high school movie, a posse of hateful jocks burn down the local dorks’ house, bully, harass and throw rocks at them - until the brainiacs use all that throbbing grey matter to seek eye-catching revenge. Anders Thomas Jensen's new film Riders of Justice also pits dweebs against the man: in this case, a nasty gang of criminal bikers (these being more of a Danish societal blight, so I hear, than a British one). Mads Mikkelsen plays Markus, a monosyllabic soldier suffering from PTSD, who is summoned back from Afghanistan after his wife dies in a freak subway explosion. He has learned on the battlefield that men are flesh and bone alone, so he can’t indulge his weepy teenage daughter Mathilde (a good Andrea Heick Gadeberg) when she ponders what might be happening to her dead mother in the afterlife. 'She's gone', Markus grunts. Later he tells her to go on a run, because she's chubby.