Talk of the Town

It is hard to believe but July is already here. Summer events are back. The farmers market is in full swing, and so are Hudsonites. Homegrown hero Harry Knight, a captain in the U.S. Navy, participated in Exercise Phoenix Express 2021. The North African maritime exercise began on May 17, 2021, in Tunis, Tunisia. Eleven nations operated together through May 28 to increase regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, operational capabilities and safety in the Mediterranean Sea.