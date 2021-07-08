Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, OH

The Mayor’s Corner

scriptype.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the days following retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s Memorial Day speech, city staff, members of council and I fielded countless telephone calls, emails and text messages from people across America, who did not know our community, but felt compelled to voice their disgust in unprintable words. The disgraceful act of cutting the decorated military officer’s mic while he was telling an uplifting story of freed African American slaves who saw fit to give 200 Union soldiers a proper burial at the conclusion of the Civil War placed a regrettable stain on our community.

www.scriptype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Hudson, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Army#African American#Hudson City Council#Dei#Rwandan#Kent State University#East African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy