The Mayor’s Corner

In the days following retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s Memorial Day speech, city staff, members of council and I fielded countless telephone calls, emails and text messages from people across America, who did not know our community, but felt compelled to voice their disgust in unprintable words. The disgraceful act of cutting the decorated military officer’s mic while he was telling an uplifting story of freed African American slaves who saw fit to give 200 Union soldiers a proper burial at the conclusion of the Civil War placed a regrettable stain on our community.