A change to the state constitution that would place term limits on the governor and members of the Legislature is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote. Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the proposed measure. Supporters have one year to gather 31,164 signatures to put the measure to voters next year. The initiative would add a new article to the state constitution imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice.