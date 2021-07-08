Cancel
Destin, FL

Four rescued Wednesday from capsized boat in Destin, Florida

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
Four people were rescued Wednesday night after their boat capsized in Destin, Florida.

The coast guard says they received a call at 8:40 pm on July 7, from a Coast Guard crew who spotted the boaters while returning from a previous case.

A Station Destin 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office 22-foot jet drive boat crew were launched to assist.

The four individuals were rescued near the Destin Bridge.

After being rescued, the coast guard says the individuals were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Destin.

Related
Bunkie, LAPosted by
KATC News

GMA Dave Trips: The Bunkie Depot

With cars and planes, it's easy to miss great communities as we zip on by. But so many towns were created because of the railroad. The town of Bunkie, in Avoyelles Parish is one of those.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

A new trail captures the historic side of Lafayette

A new park trail, with a historic name, now connects Parc Sans Souci to the Acadian Cultural Center. The Lafayette Atakapa-Ishak Trail Project at 501 Fisher Road, gives significance to Lafayette's earliest residents, the Atakapa-Ishak or "the Atakapa people," according to the tribe's page .
Turkey Creek, LAPosted by
KATC News

Turkey Creek Police seeking info on suspect

The Turkey Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect who crashed into a police car, KVPI in Ville Platte is reporting. The station reports that a spokesman said the crash happened on Monday July 19, when officers with the Turkey Creek Police Department attempted to stop a Honda Pilot with switched plates.

