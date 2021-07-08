Four rescued Wednesday from capsized boat in Destin, Florida

Four people were rescued Wednesday night after their boat capsized in Destin, Florida.

The coast guard says they received a call at 8:40 pm on July 7, from a Coast Guard crew who spotted the boaters while returning from a previous case.

A Station Destin 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office 22-foot jet drive boat crew were launched to assist.

The four individuals were rescued near the Destin Bridge.

After being rescued, the coast guard says the individuals were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Destin.

