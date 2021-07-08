Cancel
Public Safety

Search Underway For Missing 80-Year-Old In Lake Michigan

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA search is underway in Lake Michigan off the Tiscornia Beach coast for a missing 80-year-old man. His family says he was fishing from the north pier and St Joseph Public Safety received a call just before 10 a.m. today about a man needing help to get off the pier. When officers arrived, no one was on the pier and they found personal belongings of the man in the lake. They are working with the U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Great Lakes Drone Company to find him.

