Dustin Poirier would “be successful” and “dominant” at welterweight if he moves up, says coach

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 15 days ago
Dustin Poirier started his UFC career at featherweight and may end it at welterweight, his strength and conditioning coach, Phil Daru says. Poirier is set to headline UFC 264 in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. It’s a massive fight for both men and in the lead-up to the scrap, “The Diamond” asked if it could take place at welterweight. He wanted the trilogy to take place at three different weight classes but for Daru, that is also due to the fact Poirier is a big lightweight that does cut a lot of weight.

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

