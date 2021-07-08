Dustin Poirier would “be successful” and “dominant” at welterweight if he moves up, says coach

The trilogy may have ended, but the rivalry between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is far from over. At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier walked away as the victor of his trilogy with Conor McGregor, but the ending was not without controversy. Though there is no dispute who the rightful winner of the fight was, there has already inevitably been discussion about how much of the win should be credited to Poirier and how much to circumstance, this after McGregor suffered an unfortunate leg injury that resulted in a doctor’s stoppage TKO victory for Poirier.