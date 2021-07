A recent search of a Mountain Home motel room netted a total of 10 felony counts for two people. On Thursday, July 15, officers with the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force were watching a motel on Highway 62 East and observed 36-year-old William Shilo Malone of Midway and 40-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home arrive at the motel in a white Volvo S80. Malone reportedly got out of the driver’s seat and entered a motel room using a keycard. After a few minutes, Sager reportedly got out of the passenger seat, knocked on the motel room’s door and was let in by Malone.