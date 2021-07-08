Cancel
Mets slugger Pete Alonso will face Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in Round 1 of the 2021 Home Run Derby

FingerLakes1
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets slugger Pete Alonso will face Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in this year’s bracket-style Home Run Derby, MLB announced on Wednesday night. Alonso (15 home runs) enters the event, which will be held on Monday at Coors Field, as the No. 5 seed. Perez (20 home runs) is the No. 4 seed. Other notable participants include Shohei Ohtani (31 home runs) and Juan Soto (10 home runs). Players are seeded based on home run totals through Tuesday night.

