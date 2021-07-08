Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio City Hall renovation reveals niches now filled with art celebrating the city's people, music and neighborhoods

By Deborah Martin
expressnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new works of art at City Hall don’t take up much space but they cover a lot of ground. The pieces, commissioned from six San Antonio artists as part of the recently completed, three-year renovation of City Hall, provide snapshots of the city’s history, people, neighborhoods and architecture. They are tucked into niches that were uncovered on the second , third and fourth floors of the building, which dates back to 1891.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Public Art#City Council#Piedras Negras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy