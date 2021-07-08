San Antonio City Hall renovation reveals niches now filled with art celebrating the city's people, music and neighborhoods
The new works of art at City Hall don’t take up much space but they cover a lot of ground. The pieces, commissioned from six San Antonio artists as part of the recently completed, three-year renovation of City Hall, provide snapshots of the city’s history, people, neighborhoods and architecture. They are tucked into niches that were uncovered on the second , third and fourth floors of the building, which dates back to 1891.www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0