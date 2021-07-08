AMC learns the new rules of the game

The Call of Duty franchise has always been well known for the Zombies mode. Call Of Duty Mobile is nothing different than that. A wide variety of game modes in COD Mobile helps to enhance the overall gaming experience of the players. The game introduces several time-bound modes which can be played only for a limited duration. Zombie mode was one of these modes added to the game last year, only to be removed after a couple of months on March 25th, 2020. But one year after, Activision announced to bring it back in the Chinese version first, followed by the Global version. While the Zombies’ experience in COD Mobile has already been exciting, it is about to get leveled up with the upcoming arrival of a new game mode. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the COD Mobile Undead Siege game mode.