AMC learns the new rules of the game

By Felix Salmon
Axios
Axios
 15 days ago
The share price of AMC — currently at about $45, up from around $7 pre-pandemic — makes very little sense when viewed through a classical corporate-finance lens. But meta-game theory might help. Why it matters: AMC CEO Adam Aron has embraced the Reddit army that has rocketed his stock to...

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

