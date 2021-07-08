Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Stroke treatment may backfire when kidneys don't work well

By National Cerebral, Cardiovascular Center
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStroke and chronic kidney disease are both difficult to handle in their own rights, but having a stroke when your kidneys are already poor is more than just double the trouble. A new study led by Kazunori Toyoda at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Japan shows that excessive blood pressure reduction for acute intracerebral hemorrhage can have dire consequences when kidney function is low. The study was published in the scientific journal Neurology.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Ncvc#Nih#Mmhg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
Country
Japan
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsbee-news.com

What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms.
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

This Symptom Could Predict a Stroke 10 Years Before It Happens, Study Says

For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see which warning sign you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Doctors

You may have noticed yourself or a loved one becoming more forgetful or seeming unfocused—is it stress, natural aging, or could it be the beginning of something more serious, like Alzheimer's? The prospect of developing Alzheimer's disease is a scary one; some may feel that once it starts, nothing can be done. Both can discourage people from noticing symptoms in themselves and others. Actually, it's important to be aware of Alzheimer's warning signs so treatment can be started early to slow the progress of the disease. Here are the seven stages of Alzheimer's progression, according to Dr. David Wolk, co-director of the Memory Center at Penn Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsmegadoctornews.com

Minimally Invasive Procedure to Alleviate Low Back and Leg Pain

Newswise — –Charles C. Park, M.D., Ph.D., Director of The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, is now utilizing a less invasive, spinal interbody fusion method called OptiLIF®. OptiLIF requires only a 1-cm incision to access the spine. As with other minimally invasive surgeries,...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs can lead to irregular heartbeat

In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that dozens of commonly used drugs, including antibiotics, antinausea and anticancer medications, have a side effect of lengthening the electrical event that triggers contraction, creating an irregular heartbeat, or cardiac arrhythmia called acquired Long QT syndrome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy