Filming on one of DC's next blockbusters is complete. On Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that production on Black Adam has officially wrapped. Johnson, who produces the film and stars as its titular character, wrote that he knew making the film would be a "once in a career event", and that it was a "true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers" to create the film. Attached to his post was a video of Johnson addressing the cast and crew on the final day, and giving away cash prizes to some of the members of the crew.