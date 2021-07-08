Cancel
L-S baseball downs BCLUW, Moravia by same score

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 15 days ago
BEAMAN — Caleb Rea homered and Ryan Annee pitched six solid innings during Lynnville-Sully’s 4-3 non-conference road win over BCLUW on Tuesday.

The Hawks and Comets were tied at 2-all after six innings, but L-S plated two runs in the top of the seventh to regain the lead. The Hawks won the game despite collecting only three hits.

Corder Noun Harder had two of the three hits and he also walked once, scored one run and stole two bases. Rea’s homer was his only hit and Conner Maston and Owen Norrish each had one RBI. Mason Jansen walked and scored one run and Carter Dunsbergen scored one run.

Annee allowed two earned runs on eight hits and struck out two in six innings. He got the win as the Hawks took the lead in the top of the seventh inning before Rea and Braden Alberts came on in relief.

Rea started the seventh but didn’t record an out and allowed one earned run on two walks. Alberts registered the save after surrendering no hits and no runs. He did walk two and hit one while striking out one.

The Hawks (18-10) have won six of their past seven games. BCLUW is now 9-12.

Lynnville-Sully 4, Moravia 3, 8 innings

SULLY — The Hawks plated two runs in the first but needed two more late in the game as the Hawks rallied from a 3-2 hole in the top of the eighth inning to win 4-3 at home during a non-conference matchup with Moravia on Monday.

L-S had nine hits in the win but also committed three errors.

Noun Harder tallied three hits and Maston and Bryce Richards each had two hits.

Noun Harder doubled, scored two runs and stole one base. He is hitting .452 and has 41 steals this summer.

Maston tripled, scored two runs, had one RBI and walked once and Richards doubled and tallied two RBIs. Rea and Jansen each had one hit and Norrish walked once and had one RBI.

Moravia (14-14) scored one run in the second, one in the sixth and one in the eighth.

Lucas Sieck pitched five innings but had the no decision on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter.

Lannon Montgomery pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Rea got his first varsity pitching win after registering the final two outs. He allowed no runs and no hits with two strikeouts and one hit batter.

