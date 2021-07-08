Youth And Adult Deer Hunting Opportunities Available On Private Land Through IRAP
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that it is taking applications from youth firearm deer hunters and youth and adult archery deer hunters for Fall 2021 deer hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). The IDNR has leased 13,365 acres of private land for the Fall 2021 deer hunting season through IRAP, creating 323 public access deer hunting sites in 39 counties. Sites are available for the 2021 Youth
