Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Youth And Adult Deer Hunting Opportunities Available On Private Land Through IRAP

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that it is taking applications from youth firearm deer hunters and youth and adult archery deer hunters for Fall 2021 deer hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). The IDNR has leased 13,365 acres of private land for the Fall 2021 deer hunting season through IRAP, creating 323 public access deer hunting sites in 39 counties. Sites are available for the 2021 Youth Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season#Idnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Grafton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Waterpark Cools Down With Christmas In July This Sunday

GRAFTON – It may be summer in Southern Illinois, but Raging Rivers Waterpark is bringing a hint of the holidays to the park this month. The park’s Christmas in July event on Sunday, July 25, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM features appearances by Santa and the legendary Mississippi Monster in addition to all of the splashes and thrills of the water park. Guests can help support Toys for Tots by donating an unwrapped present and receive discount admission. Offer is available at the park Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Spirit Halloween Prepares To Open In Old Shop 'N Save Building In Alton, Now Hiring

ALTON - It is difficult to believe in the scoring heat of the July summer, but Halloween is about 100 days away, and Spirit Halloween has started building up its location at the Old Shop 'N Save in Alton. The front banner in big letters says "SPIRIT HALLOWEEN" in orange with a goblin. Spirit Halloween's specialty retail stores are both fun and scary in more than 1,300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Alton, known as one of the most haunted places in America, is a strong centerpiece fo Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Lane Restrictions On IL 111/IL 267/US 67 Begins July 30

GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/IL 267/US 67 on Friday, July 30, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions will be on the following routes: US 67 between Airport Rd and Lars Hoffman Crossing IL 111/IL 267 between US 67 and the Jersey County line Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected Continue Reading
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Glenfest Is Back: Bowden Says Village Of Glen Carbon Sets October 9, 2021, As Scheduled Date

GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has set an official date for the return of Glenfest 2021 in Miner Park, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said Thursday afternoon. Bowden said the official Glenfest date will be October 9, 2021. Glenfest has not occurred for two years. It was canceled two years ago because of other festivals on tap, and last year, with COVID-19, it was not held. Glen Carbon Mayor, Bob Marcus, had the original idea to have Glenfest in the fall, and now an agreed-upon dat Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IDNR Accepting Applications For OSLAD And LWCF Grant Programs

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced applications are being accepted for grants through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant programs. The OSLAD program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas. OSLAD is a matching program that provides Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

YWCA Southwestern Illinois Now Enrolling For Fall Child Enrichment School Year Program

ALTON – YWCA offers several options for before and after school care through its Child Enrichment School Year program, serving the Alton, Wood River -Hartford and Roxana School Districts. Sites are located at the YWCA in Alton, North Elementary in Godfrey (tbd), Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River, and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (Roxana District). The following sites have both before and after care options: YWCA in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary, and Ivy Heights Church. Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis as Organization Distributes Food to Families Participating in Summer Programs

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, July 21, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis as the organization distributed food to families who participated in the location’s youth summer programming sites. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis distributed $200 worth of food each to 60 youth and their families, courtesy of Instacart and made possible by the City’s role in funding and helping start these crucial summer programs. “Summer programming Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

GCSD9 Announces 2021-22 School Supply Lists

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced its school supply lists for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 19. Additional items may be added by individual teachers at the start of the year. It is recommended to purchase additional basic supplies during the “Back to School” sales especially things like pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders and crayons. PRATHER (Pre-K & Kindergarten) Link Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy