NSP offering pay bump for bilingual troopers

If you’re considering a career in law enforcement and speak more than one language, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is offering a boost in salary for those who do.

NSP said the program applies to current and new troopers who speak more than one language with a 2.5% increase in salary.

“We are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska and we’d love to increase that number,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”

The program took effect this month and is part of a labor agreement between the NSP and the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council.

NSP said troopers will be able to test for the program which includes dozens of languages including American Sign Language.

Applications for the next NSP class are currently being accepted for those who are interested with a starting salary of approximately $50,600.

