Hodaya Talks “Me Myself & I” & Her Favourite Artists

By Rebecca Haslam
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say Hodaya is an impressive musical talent might be considered an understatement. As a performer who sings several styles/genres of songs in several languages including Italian, Hebrew and Spanish, and who has performed for both the President and prime minister in her native Israel, she’s no stranger when it comes to being in the spotlight, and earning considerable attention and acclaim in the process. Such acclaim looks set to be bolstered even further as she’ll soon release a new album “Me Myself & I” and recently shared the title track from the collection. With big dreams for her professional future, PopWrapped caught up with Hodaya to talk musical influences and career highlights.

