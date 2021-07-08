Cancel
Vladimir Tarasenko requests trade from St. Louis Blues

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has asked for a trade from the St. Louis Blues, multiple media outlets announced.

Per The Athletic, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has been attempting to work out a deal to satisfy Tarasenko’s request.

Tarasenko has two seasons remaining on his eight-year, $60 million contract. He also has a no-trade clause.

The 29-year-old Russian is slated to make a base salary of $9.5 million next season, per Spotrac.

Injuries have limited Tarasenko to just 34 games over the past two seasons. ESPN reported that Tarasenko has been displeased with the manner in which his recent shoulder surgeries have been handled by the team.

Tarasenko recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 24 games this past season.

A 2019 Stanley Cup winner with the Blues, Tarasenko has 442 points (218 goals, 224 assists) in 531 career games since being selected by St. Louis with the 16th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

