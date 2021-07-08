SU alum Clairo finds peace on new album recorded in Upstate NY, lands Rolling Stone cover
Syracuse University alumna Claire Cottrill, better known as singer-songwriter Clairo, is opening up about her struggles to find peace in a new Rolling Stone interview. Cottrill told the magazine that the Covid-19 pandemic taught her to slow her life down after her bedroom-pop song “Pretty Girl” went viral on YouTube when she was a 19-year-old freshman at SU. The song hit 1 million views when she was at a party at SU, and now it’s got 75 million hits.www.syracuse.com
