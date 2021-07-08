Cancel
Syracuse, NY

SU alum Clairo finds peace on new album recorded in Upstate NY, lands Rolling Stone cover

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse University alumna Claire Cottrill, better known as singer-songwriter Clairo, is opening up about her struggles to find peace in a new Rolling Stone interview. Cottrill told the magazine that the Covid-19 pandemic taught her to slow her life down after her bedroom-pop song “Pretty Girl” went viral on YouTube when she was a 19-year-old freshman at SU. The song hit 1 million views when she was at a party at SU, and now it’s got 75 million hits.

