SU alum Clairo finds peace on new album recorded in Upstate NY, lands Rolling Stone cover

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.