Virginia State

Virginia reports more than 17K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in a day as state sees nearly 300 new cases

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 15 days ago
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 681,890 total cases, 530,449 of which are confirmed and 151,441 are probable. There are 11,441 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,660 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 291, and deaths are up by 5 since Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,142,125 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,085 statewide doses given since Wednesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 152 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 69 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 221 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

52 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

31 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 734 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,332 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS 681,890 291 30,706 40 11,441 5 9,142,125 17,085
ACCOMACK 2,872 0 212 0 46 0 28,632 67
CHESAPEAKE 21,317 16 1043 2 308 0 208,420 413
FRANKLIN 1,140 0 55 0 33 0 6,900 59
GLOUCESTER 2,284 5 68 0 50 0 34,167 56
HAMPTON 10,755 6 455 1 182 0 110,666 213
ISLE OF WIGHT 3,186 2 152 0 70 0 35,794 61
JAMES CITY 4,695 3 168 0 72 0 87,375 195
MATHEWS 604 0 23 0 12 0 9,000 16
NEWPORT NEWS 14,409 12 515 1 239 0 143,124 1,003
NORFOLK 18,088 6 1049 -2 273 0 167,258 405
NORTHAMPTON 809 0 81 0 36 0 13,453 29
POQUOSON 903 3 27 0 18 0 12,978 8
PORTSMOUTH 9,232 6 697 0 204 0 67,260 174
SOUTHAMPTON 1,991 0 57 0 57 0 13,517 30
SUFFOLK 8,022 5 475 1 191 0 76,044 188
VIRGINIA BEACH 36,526 19 1,734 2 417 0 403,832 772
WILLIAMSBURG 770 1 29 0 14 0 13,406 -49
YORK 3,814 4 85 2 59 0 66,972 123
LOCAL TOTALS 141,417 88 6,925 7 2281 0 1,498,798 3,763

