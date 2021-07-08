Virginia reports more than 17K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in a day as state sees nearly 300 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 681,890 total cases, 530,449 of which are confirmed and 151,441 are probable. There are 11,441 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,660 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 291, and deaths are up by 5 since Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,142,125 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,085 statewide doses given since Wednesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 152 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 69 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 221 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

52 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

31 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 734 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,332 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: