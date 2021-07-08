Cancel
Pete Alonso to face Salvador Perez in first round of 2021 Home Run Derby

By Lou Di Pietro
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 days ago

The brackets are out for the 2021 Home Run Derby, and Pete Alonso’s road to a repeat begins with KC’s Salvador Perez, and Shohei Ohtani looms in the semifinals.

MLBaudacy.com

Royals' Whit Merrifield blasts "unprofessional" ESPN for lack of Salvador Perez Home Run Derby coverage

Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.
MLBozarkradionews.com

MLB: Pete Alonso Tops Trey Mancini For 2nd Straight Home Run Derby Crown

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso beat Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 Home Run Derby final Monday night at Coors Field to claim his second straight Derby title. Needing six home runs in one minute to win the final, the 26-year-old Alonso hit six bombs on...
MLBktbb.com

Pete Alonso crowned Home Run Derby champion for second year in a row

(DENVER) -- New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has once again been crowned the winner of the Home Run Derby. The 26-year-old defended his title in Denver’s Coors Field Monday night, beating Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini in the final round of the derby to win the competition for the second year in a row.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby for second straight win

Nearly every pitch Mets bench coach Dave Jauss threw was in Pete Alonso’s wheelhouse, and the duo made light work of the Home Run Derby for Alonso’s second straight win. Nobody was having more fun than Alonso, who knocked off Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini to defend his title from 2019.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Pete Alonso’s $1-million Home Run Derby prize was more than his entire 2021 salary

The Polar Bear is leaving Denver $1 million richer. Former National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso put on a surgical performance in Monday night’s Home Run Derby, defending his 2019 title by defeating sentimental favorite Trey Mancini (who missed the entire 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer) in the final. The Mets slugger left no doubt, wowing the 40,000+ fans in attendance at Coors Field with 74 breathtaking homers, several of them traveling in excess of 500 feet.
MLBthesource.com

Pete Alonso Dances to Mobb Deep, Nas, and The Notorious B.I.G. While Blowing Away Home Run Derby Competition

Pete Alonso held it down for New York. The Mets slugger stepped back into the Home Run Derby and blew past the competition to host the trophy for a second consecutive year. During his win, Alonso danced to various Hip-Hop hits to keep him in his homerun groove. During the championship round, he jigged, bounced his head, and rapped the lyrics to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.”

