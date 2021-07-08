Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Diehl expects improved offensive line for Giants in 2021

By Moose Maggie, Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 days ago

Former offensive lineman David Diehl expects an improved offensive line for the Giants in 2021 after a league-worst performance last season.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
701
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Nate Solder
Person
David Diehl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Big Blue#Pro Football Focus#Acl#Marcmalusis#Follow Wfan On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLField Gulls

Five Qs before camp: What does the future hold for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson?

After an offseason of discussing Russell Wilson and his future with the Seattle Seahawks, most fans are tired of the discussion because there’s been little new information to add to the conversation in recent months. Luckily, however, the conversation isn’t going to go anywhere anytime soon. It was just 27...
NFLclevelandstar.com

2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Tues. July 13 - Quarterbacks. Eric Studesville is entering his fourth year with Miami and first as co-offensive coordinator. In addition to his new role, Studesville retains his role as the running racks coach. Studesville has worked as a running backs coach and run game coordinator dating back to 1997 when he was with the Chicago Bears. He was the interim head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2010 and moved to the role of assistant head coach with the Broncos until 2017 before joining the Dolphins in 2018.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 7/21: Kenny Golladay, NFC East, more headlines

Fantasy Football 2021: Players Who Will Thrive in New Roles - Bleacher Report. Injuries limited Kenny Golladay to only five games last season, which made him a fantasy bust. He was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and racked up 16 combined touchdowns over those two years, but he burned managers who selected him with an early-round pick.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Training Camp Positional preview: Offensive line

For over two decades the strength of the Eagles offense was held in their offensive line. Spoiled by All-Pro’s and and transformative talents, the Eagles come into the 2021 season with the OL still as their biggest strength, even after a very questionable 2020 campaign. In 2020, five perceived starters...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants offensive line will make or break Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants against Randy Gregory #94 and Donovan Wilson #37 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) While the NY Giants gave Daniel Jones all kinds of weaponry at skill positions, it’ll ultimately be the offensive line that’ll determine his success in 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Likely to be eased into offense

Toney is likely to be brought along slowly by the Giants to start the coming campaign, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Toney was selected by the team 20th overall in this year's draft, and as a rookie he'll contend for touches with free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay, as well as returning veterans Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. While Toney's superb playmaking ability could have him contributing on special teams as a returner out of the gate, he'll likely be eased into the offense in specialized packages. As the University of Florida standout grows into a more polished route runner as the season rolls along, however, an increase in his offensive role is a plausible expectation.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: WR David Sills

After a season on IR due to a fractured foot, can wide receiver David Sills recapture the form that saw him on the verge of making the New York Giants roster a year ago?. Let’s talk about Sills as we continue profiling each of the 90 players the Giants will bring to training camp this summer.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking NFL Offenses Poised to Improve the Most in 2021

During the 2020 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills jumped from middling to elite offensively. They went from averaging 19.6 points in 2019 to 31.3 last year in large part thanks to the addition of wideout Stefon Diggs and improvement of quarterback Josh Allen. Which teams could follow in the Bills'...
NFLbleachernation.com

There’s Not Much Love for the Bears’ Offensive Line

For all the buzz that came with drafting Justin Fields, it tends to wear off quickly when discussing the Bears’ offensive line. In fact, the guys in the trenches tend to be a point of contention among analysts and talent evaluators. For instance, Seth Walder shares projections for NFL offensive...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 7/16: Most improved offenses, training camp plans, more headlines

With quarterback Daniel Jones heading into a make-or-break season, the New York Giants spent the offseason improving his supporting cast. The Giants signed wideout Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract to give Jones the No. 1 receiver he’s sorely lacked. They also spent the No. 20 overall pick on Florida wideout Kadarius Toney and signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph as a potential safety blanket behind Evan Engram.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Zach Ertz trade looks unlikely with latest report

The Buffalo Bills have been tied pretty close to tight end Zach Ertz for most of the offseason. The connection between player and franchise made sense as Ertz was granted permission to seek a trade and the Bills appeared as they would be in the market for an upgrade at the position over Dawson Knox.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy