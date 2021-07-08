Cancel
Mississippi State

Mayor Goins Describes Fireworks On Mississippi and Pre-Festivities As 'Phenomenal'

ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins described this Fourth of July Fireworks display and pre-festivities as “phenomenal,” and he said the best thing about the evening of July 3 was getting people back together as a group. Prior to the fireworks, there were free inflatables for the kids, shaved ice, face painting, balloon artists, lawn games, and food and drinks. It was definitely a family affair in Downtown Alton on July 3. “It was good to see so many people in the crowd,” Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

