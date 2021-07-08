Newport Pell Bridge tolling to go fully electronic by the end of October
NEWPORT – Tolling on the Newport Pell Bridge will be entirely electronic by the end of October 2021, the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Wednesday. Tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders on eligible vehicles will continue to be charged at published discounted rates, the authority said. If a vehicle is not equipped with a transponder, the owner will receive an invoice in the mail.pbn.com
