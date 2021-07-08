‘Scales’ review: Feminist horror tale delivers the message but forgets the story
Scales was selected as the Saudi Arabian entry for this year’s Academy Awards. Though the film was not nominated, it is still one of the most critically lauded films of the past year. Hayat is a young girl who lives in a fishing village with a dark tradition. Every family must give one daughter to the sea creature that inhabits their waters. When Hyatt’s father refuses to participate, she is considered a curse by the villagers who urge her to sacrifice herself.aiptcomics.com
