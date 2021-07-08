Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Scales’ review: Feminist horror tale delivers the message but forgets the story

By Nathaniel Muir
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scales was selected as the Saudi Arabian entry for this year’s Academy Awards. Though the film was not nominated, it is still one of the most critically lauded films of the past year. Hayat is a young girl who lives in a fishing village with a dark tradition. Every family must give one daughter to the sea creature that inhabits their waters. When Hyatt’s father refuses to participate, she is considered a curse by the villagers who urge her to sacrifice herself.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

970
Followers
8K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Academy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPaste Magazine

A Classic Horror Story Unravels Into Meta Messiness

The recent litany of horror film pastiche endures with Netflix’s A Classic Horror Story, an Italian amalgamation of the most recognizable aspects of genre staples ranging from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to Cabin in the Woods. As the film’s title suggests, directors Roberto de Feo and Paolo Strippoli are namely interested in weaving together some of the most successful scenes from recent and time-honored horror staples into a staunchly meta commentary—yet this process of borrowing and blending ultimately yields unconvincing results.
MoviesGPB

'Scales' Is A Saudi Arabian Filmmaker's Feminist Fable Of The Sea

The film Scales opens on the moonlit shores of a barren rocky beach. We see a group of men walking with fiery torches toward murky water. With them are their daughters — some are babies, others young girls — and drummers, wailing while they play a slow trance-inducing beat. When they get to the sea, the fathers wade in. Standing in waist-high waters, they ceremoniously drop their children in and solemnly walk back to the shore.
Video GamesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Blood Born’ review: Pregnancy horror is not what you think

Blood Born has nothing to do with the much loved video game. It is a horror movie that is more along the lines of Rosemary’s Baby. Still, a pregnancy thriller with a popular video game’s name does not sound like the best combination – especially when a movie with a similar plot was released within the past month.
TV ShowsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FEAR STREET TRILOGY Review; "A Love Letter To Horror And One That Delivers Plenty Of Scares"

Based on R. L. Stine's series of books, The Fear Street Trilogy is certainly something different for Netflix. While the streaming service frequently releases TV shows all in one bingeable go (a practice the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have moved away from), having a movie trilogy hit the platform over the course of three weeks is the sort of experiment that could benefit Netflix in a big way moving forward.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: The Resort is a small-scale horror film that’s surprisingly gory

There’s nothing particularly original about The Resort. In some manner hoping to be a type of The Shining-in-Hawaii set-up, Taylor Chien‘s supernatural scarer at least doesn’t tread on the expected genre trope of the found footage angle – something that this type of narrative could easily have adopted. A film...
Books & LiteratureCoeur d'Alene Press

Grimms' stories no fairy tales

Warning: This column is not a fairy tale for the faint-of-heart. Rewatching “Tangled” this weekend and noting just a few differences from the Rapunzel of my childhood, I couldn’t help but wonder about the original. Turns out, it was R-rated. Like most of the original tales made famous by the...
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: A Creative, Compelling, Feminist Spectacle

Being a woman in this world is — and has been — incredibly challenging. That truth has been reflected across popular culture to various degrees of success, but has particularly begun to drive the world of action movies, from off-the-wall cult classics like Kill Bill and Tank Girl to newer blockbusters like Black Widow and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Existing somewhere in the dichotomy between those movies is Gunpowder Milkshake, an original female-led action-adventure that arrives on Netflix later this week. The film’s all-star ensemble cast and unique approach to aesthetics have already captivated film fans prior to the film’s release — and yet, the final film manages to both fulfill and subvert whatever expectations they might be having. Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t quite the movie that audiences might be expecting — it’s something even weirder, more beautiful, and more memorable.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Perseverance and horror: Christofer Emgard and Tomás Aira discuss ‘Secret Land’

Historical fiction set around World War II is fertile grand in comics, novels, and even films. (Editor’s Note: It’s all my uncles read!) Dark Horse Comics is adding to this must-read pile with Secret Land, a new four-part series written by Christofer Emgard and with art by Tomás Aira. It tells the tale of a couple separated by a war on two fronts, with Ben fighting in the Pacific while Katherine is uncovering Nazi secrets in a “secret land” (where the Third Reich hopes to return after the war).
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Lasso (2018)

HOME News Film Reviews Books Articles Interviews Podcasts Culture. An Active Senior Tour group outing turns deadly when the crazed, bloodthirsty cowboys from a local rodeo attraction start abducting and killing people. REVIEW:. Lasso hits it out of the park!. Directed by Evan Cecil and coming to us from Epic...
Moviesairspacemag.com

Stephen King: Horror Story

We climbed through 7,000 feet and I was wondering if I could persuade my family to go see a movie that night when the Lear seemed to run into a brick wall. In that instant I felt sure we’d had a midair collision and that the three of us on the plane—both pilots and me—were going to die. The little galley flew open and vomited its contents. The cushions of the unoccupied seats shot into the air. The little jet tilted...tilted some more...then rolled completely over. I felt that part, but didn’t see it. I had closed my eyes. My life didn’t flash before me. I didn’t think But I had so much more to do. There was no sense of acceptance (or non-acceptance, for that matter). There was just the surety that my time had come.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Bad Boys, Happy Home’ Vol. 1 review: A charming enemies-to-lovers story

What if we got together at the park every day just to beat the s--t out of each other…and we were both boys? Shoowa and Hiromasu Okujima’s Bad Boys, Happy Home Vol. 1 is out this week from SuBLime, and it follows this delightful premise. Akamatsu is a delinquent student living on his own because of family troubles, and Seven is an apparently homeless man he decides to pick a fight with one day to blow off steam. This becomes a habit, and the two quickly develop a unique relationship that results in their moving in together. So, does this very literal enemies-to-lovers story make a good first impression?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Bunny Mask’ #2 review

So, let’s say you bump into an old acquaintance. You haven’t seen this person in years, and there’s this instant spark and, suddenly, you fall into a deep emotional bond with that person. You can’t put a name to that feeling, really, only that it’s suddenly a very central and enriching part of your life. You’d be hesitant to call it the most important part of your day, but you wouldn’t be able to say that it wasn’t.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror Icons Vernon Wells and Felissa Rose in LILITH A Horror Anthology

Genre icons Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Return to Sleepaway Camp), Devanny Pinn (House of Manson, The Dawn), and Thomas Haley (Camp Twilight, Blind) star in the highly-anticipated new horror anthology, LILITH. LILITH, directed by Alex T.Hwang, and also starring Hunter Johnson (For Jennifer), Jennifer...
MoviesFANGORIA

Scarred For Life: The Fantasia Edition

Dedicated horror fans are always on the lookout for the “next big thing” and know the best place to prowl for fear-inducing discoveries is at the plethora of international genre film festivals that take place throughout the year. Next month, Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival (www.fantasiafestival.com), where I serve as Co-Director...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Beyond Dark Dreams Coming This Fall from Nekroshark Films

Wandering alone through his dark house, a struggling writer comes into possession of a mysterious drug. Its effect causes strange hallucinations, but as the night progresses, his visions become a hellish reality. Inspired heavily by Giallo films from the lines of Dario Argento and Mario Bava, Beyond Dark Dreams is...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘History of the Marvel Universe’ TPB review

Even from the broadest of angles, nothing in the Marvel Universe makes any sense. I’m not talking your “oops, I turned into a man-made of sand” scientific whimsy, or how Peter Parker believes he has a secret identity despite frequent interactions with telepaths; all of these things are suspension of disbelief joys, little super-fiction treats to be taken with Sandman grains of sand.
Books & LiteratureGame Informer Online

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review – Color Us Impressed

I’m not the kind of person who enjoys spending time with a coloring book. I may have a few artistic bones in my body, but they’re probably broken in multiple places. So, when I first heard about Chicory I was skeptical, because not only does Chicory look like an animated coloring book, but its main mechanic centers on using a magic paintbrush to color a black and white world. However, within minutes, this inventive little gem won me over. Chicory might look like a coloring book, but, at heart, it’s a Zelda-inspired adventure full of humorous dialogue and weighty themes that left me a little glassy-eyed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy