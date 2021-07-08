Cancel
Health

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should...

