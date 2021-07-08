Opponents of big auto parts warehouse project in Lysander win court victory
Lysander, N.Y. -- Neighbors who oppose a proposed huge auto parts warehouse in Lysander have scored a big court victory over the project. Town officials acknowledged this week they did not follow proper legal procedures when they changed the town’s zoning law in February to permit United Auto Supply to build a 1-million-square-foot warehouse at the northeast corner of Route 690 and Hencle Boulevard in Lysander, just north of the village of Baldwinsville.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1