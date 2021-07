In 2020, the FDA banned “electric stimulation devices” (ESDs), that is, devices delivering an electric shock to the skin and used to control self-harming and aggressive behavior in humans. The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center (JRC), a Massachusetts school for children and adults with emotional and psychiatric problems, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder, many of whom are non-verbal, is the only place in the world currently using such a device and is thus the only entity affected by the ban.