Wisconsin State

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s Statement On Wisconsin Budget

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON -- Today, the Legislature’s 2021-23 Biennial State Budget became law. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) released the following statement:. “Today is a great win for the people of our state. We now have a responsible state budget that cuts taxes, spends wisely, and keeps our state on solid financial footing. The Legislature built a budget that truly represents Wisconsin values.

