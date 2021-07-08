Cancel
Capitol Fencing “removal will start as soon as tomorrow and is expected to take three days.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton:. “Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today celebrated the announcement that the fencing around the Capitol Building grounds, erected after the January 6th attack on the Capitol, will be removed. The removal will start as soon as tomorrow and is expected to take three days. Norton has long worked to remove the fencing at the Capitol complex, both for its symbolism against open and democratic government and to restore access to roads and walkways for D.C. residents, emergency services, mail delivery, and local businesses. She also introduced a bill to prohibit federal funding from being used to install permanent fencing at the Capitol complex.

